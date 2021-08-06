Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.31, but opened at $39.32. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 548 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

YMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $142,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,071.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 6,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $244,152.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,453,465 shares in the company, valued at $158,409,750.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,399. 31.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $97,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.