YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

YETI (NYSE:YETI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. YETI updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.42-2.46 EPS.
YETI stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.32. 924,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,992. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. YETI has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.33.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.21.
YETI Company Profile
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.
Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.