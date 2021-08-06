YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

YETI (NYSE:YETI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. YETI updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.42-2.46 EPS.

YETI stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.32. 924,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,992. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. YETI has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,577 shares of company stock worth $18,614,362 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

