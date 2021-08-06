YETI (NYSE:YETI) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $112.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. YETI traded as high as $101.75 and last traded at $101.03, with a volume of 17729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.07.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,577 shares of company stock worth $18,614,362. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the second quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in YETI by 186.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

