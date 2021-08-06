Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.18. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19,942.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,915,000 after buying an additional 7,232,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after buying an additional 4,546,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,221,000 after buying an additional 3,013,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,520,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after buying an additional 1,880,676 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLE opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

