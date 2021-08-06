Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce $238.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.28 million. Cinemark posted sales of $8.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,557.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of CNK stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.34. 5,783,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,643. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,120,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 27,875 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.