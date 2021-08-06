Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will post sales of $62.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.15 million to $63.77 million. Consumer Portfolio Services reported sales of $67.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $248.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $248.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $240.59 million, with estimates ranging from $218.94 million to $262.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPSS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Continental Advisors LLC grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Consumer Portfolio Services accounts for about 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Continental Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 36,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a current ratio of 16.79. The firm has a market cap of $107.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.58. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

