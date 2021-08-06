Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report $2.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $1.96. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $8.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.73. 753,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $187.53 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 670,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,952,000 after buying an additional 26,838 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

