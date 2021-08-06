Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will post $3.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.63 billion. Leidos posted sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $13.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 12.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 33,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.77. 3,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,028. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

