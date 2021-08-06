Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Announce Earnings of $7.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $7.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.81 and the highest is $10.42. Moderna reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,394.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $778,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $778,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,070 shares of company stock worth $76,330,058. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $4.81 on Friday, reaching $411.45. 507,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,494,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Moderna has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $443.99.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.