Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to report $3.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $6.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $21.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $125.72 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $324.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

PRVB opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $418.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.01. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after buying an additional 750,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after buying an additional 537,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 267,517 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,408,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

