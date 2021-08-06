Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Announce $3.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will report $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. Atlas Air Worldwide posted earnings of $4.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year earnings of $13.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.08 to $13.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $11.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 246,109 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 193,163 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,805,000 after buying an additional 49,474 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

