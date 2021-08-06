Zacks: Analysts Expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will report ($1.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($1.62). Carnival Co. & reported earnings per share of ($2.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($5.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.76) to ($3.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after buying an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $116,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $43,837,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18,495.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,596,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,362 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCL opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

