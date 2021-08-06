Zacks: Analysts Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.38. CVB Financial reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

CVBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of CVB Financial stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.91. 15,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,330. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.52. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 239,899 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

