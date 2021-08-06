Zacks: Analysts Expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. Digital Turbine reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

APPS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

Shares of APPS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 115.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $102.56.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 254,166 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $379,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

