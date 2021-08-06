Zacks: Analysts Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to announce $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the highest is $2.10. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.33. 1,131,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,001,459. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.70. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $290.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after buying an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

