Zacks: Analysts Expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Voya Financial reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $70.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after buying an additional 3,551,841 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,215,000 after buying an additional 96,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,477,000 after buying an additional 274,770 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Voya Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,070,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,769,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,908,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

