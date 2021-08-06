Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.97. Abiomed also posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,779,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Abiomed by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abiomed by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,072,000 after purchasing an additional 33,935 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD traded down $2.98 on Friday, reaching $345.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.71. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

