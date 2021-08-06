Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will post $24.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $25.01 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $109.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.32 million to $113.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $136.91 million, with estimates ranging from $129.56 million to $146.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AcuityAds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

ATY stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AcuityAds stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 472,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.78% of AcuityAds as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

