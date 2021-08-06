Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to announce $5.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $49.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $43.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.27 million to $88.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $74.23 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $133.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of CCXI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,064. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 171,898 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,992 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 23.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 718,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,832,000 after acquiring an additional 137,610 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

