Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.89. Hasbro posted earnings per share of $1.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,295 shares of company stock valued at $27,695,647. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.47. 12,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,982. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

