Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 222.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $634,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,645,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.44. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

