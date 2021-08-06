Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.37. New Residential Investment reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NRZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.77. 37,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,736,729. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

