Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Brokerages predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.24). Quanterix posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%.

QTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $196,225.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 7,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $418,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,540 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.