Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will post $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.