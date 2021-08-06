Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce $125.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.20 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $83.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $484.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.25 million to $494.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $513.16 million, with estimates ranging from $501.94 million to $526.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.67 per share, with a total value of $116,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $390,250. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

