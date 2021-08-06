Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

XHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,630,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,533,000 after purchasing an additional 171,880 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,868. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

