Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) to Hold

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

ACH stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.43. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 130.91 and a beta of 1.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 178,888 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

