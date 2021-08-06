Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Hold

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOD. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $841.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,155.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 156,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 304,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

