Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) to Hold

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

KRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karat Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

KRT stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.07. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRT. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $8,753,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $100,000.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

