Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) to Hold

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE:NINE opened at $2.49 on Friday. Nine Energy Service has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $78.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.55.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

