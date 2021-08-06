Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Panmure Gordon raised Oxford Biomedica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Investec raised Oxford Biomedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS OXBDF remained flat at $$18.75 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87. Oxford Biomedica has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

