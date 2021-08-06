Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RCDTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

