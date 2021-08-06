Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.77.

AMH opened at $42.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,613,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,560,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,273,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,919,000 after acquiring an additional 827,318 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

