Zacks Investment Research Lowers Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Sell

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $559.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

