Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $7.88.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $895,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 264,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Finally, Enstar Group LTD raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 624,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

