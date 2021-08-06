Zacks Investment Research Lowers Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) to Sell

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of SND opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 33.36%. On average, analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $136,967.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Smart Sand by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 348.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 197,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 34,968 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 579.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 198,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 169,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 17.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

