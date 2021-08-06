Zacks Investment Research Lowers US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Strong Sell

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Get US Ecology alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ECOL opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.