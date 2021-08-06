Zacks Investment Research Lowers Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.20.

VRRM stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.16 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,670,000 after purchasing an additional 814,249 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 44.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,569,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

