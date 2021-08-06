Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) to “Hold”

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FUPBY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.