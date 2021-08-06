Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Relx (NYSE:RELX) to Hold

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RELX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Relx in the first quarter valued at about $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 74.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,880 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Relx by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,716,000 after acquiring an additional 629,181 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth about $11,829,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Relx by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,487,000 after buying an additional 284,627 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

