Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €113.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €104.06 ($122.42).

Shares of FRA ZAL traded down €4.70 ($5.53) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €92.68 ($109.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,274 shares. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €97.77.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

