Zalando’s (ZLNDY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

ZLNDY stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.75. 28,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,298. Zalando has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

