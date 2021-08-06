ZB Token (ZB) Hits Market Cap of $141.00 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular exchanges. ZB Token has a total market cap of $141.00 million and $2.74 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZB Token has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00057814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.48 or 0.00894108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00097970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00042730 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

