Zero Utility Token Trading Up 9.9% This Week (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $918.34 or 0.02155055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $889,642.77 and approximately $11,085.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00056011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.66 or 0.00869822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00096516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

ZUT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

