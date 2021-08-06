Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. Zerogoki USD has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $146,110.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00058559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00017289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.20 or 0.00913228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00098103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00042933 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Coin Profile

Zerogoki USD is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,192,687 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

