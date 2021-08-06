Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches One Day Volume of $115.63 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0909 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $115.63 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00384756 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001046 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.45 or 0.00762798 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,865,358,933 coins and its circulating supply is 11,573,891,780 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

