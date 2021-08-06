Zillow Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Zillow Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZG. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Shares of ZG opened at $110.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 689.42, a PEG ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

