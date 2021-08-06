Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $205.76

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $205.76 and last traded at $204.97, with a volume of 19837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.98. The company has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 11.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

