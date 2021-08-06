Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,356. The company has a market cap of $796.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Zogenix has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $25.88.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZGNX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.24.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

