ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.28.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.48, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 1,736,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $100,734,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,451,191 shares of company stock worth $526,247,861. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.